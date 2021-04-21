Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.56

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.56 and traded as high as C$9.82. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$9.50, with a volume of 126,789 shares trading hands.

CFX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor Pulp Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$619.72 million and a P/E ratio of -27.70.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$237.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.