Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Raised to $215.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $211.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDNAF. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $157.86 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $158.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.47.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

