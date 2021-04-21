Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Canadian Tire stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.86. The company had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.47. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $158.78.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

