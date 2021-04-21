Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$139.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$160.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$147.09.

CNR stock opened at C$138.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$145.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$141.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$107.62 and a 52 week high of C$149.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at C$109,423.65. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total transaction of C$647,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,020,572.01. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,034 shares of company stock worth $35,985,425.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

