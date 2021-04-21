Canaccord Genuity Lowers Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) to Hold

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MMX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

NYSE MMX opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $826.72 million, a P/E ratio of 117.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.