Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,949 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IART. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,198,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IART opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

