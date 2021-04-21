Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 912 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 845,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 546,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,358,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $11,699,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SUPN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

