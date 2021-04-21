Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives C$3.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFW shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.65 to C$5.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Calfrac Well Services stock traded down C$0.28 on Friday, hitting C$3.43. 153,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,475. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$24.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.34. The firm has a market cap of C$128.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($8.61) by C$7.81. The company had revenue of C$180.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

