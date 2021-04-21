Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

COG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

NYSE COG opened at $16.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $22.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,215 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,737 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

