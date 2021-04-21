Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $477.66 Million

Brokerages expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to post $477.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $536.10 million and the lowest is $421.21 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $386.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

COG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,532,000 after buying an additional 2,278,215 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after buying an additional 1,961,737 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after buying an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 111,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886,103. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

