Busey Wealth Management Purchases 87,932 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 92.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,932 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 90,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $62.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

