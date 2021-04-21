Busey Wealth Management Purchases 4,366 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Shares of ED traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.45. 29,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,738. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

