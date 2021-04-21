Busey Wealth Management Has $5.65 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Globe Life worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.61. 8,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.31. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $105.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.