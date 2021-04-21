Busey Wealth Management Has $16.63 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

NYSE MO traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $47.76. 291,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,898,307. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 131.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

