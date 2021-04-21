Busey Wealth Management Acquires 9,835 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,111,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. 379,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,983,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

