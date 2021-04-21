BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in March

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

BTBIF opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.31.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

