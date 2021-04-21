Bruce D. Hoechner Sells 6,700 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $195.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.35. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $202.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,620,000 after acquiring an additional 202,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,893,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 107,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,737,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares during the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $7,842,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Rogers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,956,000 after buying an additional 39,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.