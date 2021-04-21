Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Brooks Automation posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKS. Citigroup increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 15.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 10.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $7,910,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.74. 14,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,679. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 109.75 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

