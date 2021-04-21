Brokers Offer Predictions for Welbilt, Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Welbilt in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Welbilt by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 58,874 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,927,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

