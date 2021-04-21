Brokers Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications’ Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

