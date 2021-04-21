Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

LVTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LVTX stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

