Brokerages Set Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Price Target at $106.75

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.20. 450,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,356,517. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63. The company has a market cap of $607.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

