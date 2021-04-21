Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) PT at C$55.50

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.50.

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$58.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.47. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$37.46 and a 52 week high of C$59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.33.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$876.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.6199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 40.60%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total value of C$156,861.30. Also, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total transaction of C$1,876,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,293 shares in the company, valued at C$1,945,587.89. Insiders sold a total of 66,348 shares of company stock worth $3,537,354 over the last three months.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

