Brokerages Set Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after purchasing an additional 135,734 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 166,476 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 259,536 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTGX opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $32.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

