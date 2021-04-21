Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Price Target at C$51.43

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

TSE ENB opened at C$46.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.42. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$46.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.41.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

