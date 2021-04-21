Brokerages Set Capita plc (LON:CPI) Target Price at GBX 69.63

Capita plc (LON:CPI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 69.63 ($0.91).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPI shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Capita stock traded down GBX 0.77 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 42.32 ($0.55). The company had a trading volume of 4,241,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,225. The firm has a market cap of £706.39 million and a PE ratio of 52.90. Capita has a one year low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 52.72 ($0.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.05.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

