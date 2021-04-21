Brokerages Set Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Price Target at C$3.70

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFW shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.65 to C$5.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:CFW traded down C$0.28 on Friday, hitting C$3.43. 153,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,475. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$3.40 and a 52 week high of C$24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.34. The company has a market cap of C$128.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.04.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($8.61) by C$7.81. The company had revenue of C$180.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.