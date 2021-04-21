Brokerages Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Target Price at $55.00

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 726.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,108. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

