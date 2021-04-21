Brokerages Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Price Target at $225.92

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 4,280.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 649,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in AON by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after buying an additional 357,873 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,999,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,341. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. AON has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $240.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

