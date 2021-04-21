Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.65.

Shares of SSNC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 805,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,753. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 196,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 69,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

