Brokerages Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SDC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

In other news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after buying an additional 1,694,791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,697,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 321,439 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth about $10,963,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,437,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDC stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. 45,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,821. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.82.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

