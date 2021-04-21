Brokerages Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will post $44.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.05 million to $44.49 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $23.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $172.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.78 million to $174.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $179.66 million, with estimates ranging from $177.92 million to $181.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.37 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $188,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $246,906,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

BFST traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

