Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $472.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post $472.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $476.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $469.00 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $441.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $494.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $88.19. The stock had a trading volume of 233,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,583. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

