Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Bloom Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $72,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,561.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,136. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after buying an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,305,000 after buying an additional 898,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,110,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,494,000 after purchasing an additional 725,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BE opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

