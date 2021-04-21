Brokerages Expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will announce sales of $470.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.80 million to $474.20 million. American Woodmark posted sales of $399.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $3.99 on Tuesday, reaching $99.39. The stock had a trading volume of 66,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,214. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.47.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

