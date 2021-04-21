Brokerages Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce $546.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $544.59 million to $553.80 million. Amedisys posted sales of $491.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total transaction of $279,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock traded up $4.70 on Friday, reaching $285.74. 3,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,585. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $165.42 and a twelve month high of $325.12.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.