Brokerages Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. First Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $370,276. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,753,000 after buying an additional 205,574 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $12,628,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.