Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.36. Canadian Solar posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSIQ. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

