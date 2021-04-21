Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 468,849 shares.The stock last traded at $19.30 and had previously closed at $19.31.

BNL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

