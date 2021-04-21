Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.43

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 49602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $424,800 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,754,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 135,124 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,261,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 120,683 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

