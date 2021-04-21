Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Given New GBX 390 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 374.86 ($4.90).

BRW opened at GBX 338 ($4.42) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 340.89 ($4.45). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 310.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 289. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26.

In other news, insider Toby Strauss purchased 65,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £199,677 ($260,879.28). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £20,930 ($27,345.18). In the last three months, insiders acquired 66,249 shares of company stock worth $20,072,943.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

