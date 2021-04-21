Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -108.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $66.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

