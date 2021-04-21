Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 1.1% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.28.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total value of $1,296,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock valued at $20,526,026. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.14. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $197.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

