Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys 4,905 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,620,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,790,000 after buying an additional 133,577 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.41. 246,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,953,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.47. The stock has a market cap of $197.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

