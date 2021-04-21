Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 9,962 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

T traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 438,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,896,133. The stock has a market cap of $214.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.