Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,631 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF accounts for 1.9% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter valued at $888,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 202,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter.

WOOD stock opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

