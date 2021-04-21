Boston Scientific (BSX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boston Scientific to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,174,468. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

