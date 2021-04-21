Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 194.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $192.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.15. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $193.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

