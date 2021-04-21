Bogart Wealth LLC Invests $39,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Aflac by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Aflac by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Aflac by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 328,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 243,144 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

AFL stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

