Bogart Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 421 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

